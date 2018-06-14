Job Title: CRM/Asset ManagerCompany: Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: SSCE NCE OND BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingResource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) is a company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. We focus on three key areas; Human Resource Management, People Placement and Learning & Development.At RIL people management is at the heart of ALL we do; easing business burdens is why we do it.Job Description : – Manage company’s existing clients and follow up on sales. – Source for client with property portfolio for the company to manage (Asset Manager). – 1- 3 years experience – Any qualification in any field.