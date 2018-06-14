Job Title: Customer Service/Sales OfficerCompany: Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer Care Sales / MarketingResource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) is a company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. We focus on three key areas; Human Resource Management, People Placement and Learning & Development.At RIL people management is at the heart of ALL we do; easing business burdens is why we do it.Job Description:MAIN TASK, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: – Increase the customer database – Generate new business – Follow up on sales made – Meet target set – To deliver excellent customer service – Process orders accurately – Communicating new products, promos and incentives to customers – Ensure increase in number ofregistrations by ensuring that every new customer both physical and on phone registers – Send out reports as required and ensures proper documentation of report.OTHERS: – Must hold an international passport – Must be available to travel – Must be presently working – Must be willing to learn – Must be a smart thinker – Must have a positive attitude – Must be goal oriented.