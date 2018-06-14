Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Service/Sales Officer Job at Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL)
Job Title: Customer Service/Sales Officer

Company: Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care Sales / Marketing

Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) is a company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. We focus on three key areas; Human Resource Management, People Placement and Learning & Development.

At RIL people management is at the heart of ALL we do; easing business burdens is why we do it.

Job Description:

MAIN TASK, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: –  Increase the customer database –  Generate new business –  Follow up on sales made –  Meet target set –  To deliver excellent customer service –  Process orders accurately –  Communicating new products, promos and incentives to customers –  Ensure increase in number of

registrations by ensuring that every new customer both physical and on phone registers –  Send out reports as required and ensures proper documentation of report.

OTHERS: – Must hold an international passport – Must be available to travel – Must be presently working – Must be willing to learn – Must be a smart thinker – Must have a positive attitude – Must be goal oriented.

