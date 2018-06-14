Job Title: Sales ManagerCompany: Suru Group LtdJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 – 7 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingSuru Group Ltd (“SGL” or the “Company”) was incorporated in November 2008 as a private limited company with focus on seven core areas of investment with very promising outlook. The management had earlier commenced trading in real estate which later became the real estate sector of Suru Group Ltd.Required:Preferred candidate must understand Real Estate transactions with 5 – 7 years relevant exposure. – Work experience with Lekki Gardens, propertylink etc is an added advantage. – Remuneration is fantastic – basic pay + commission. – The offer also comes with an official vehicle.