Sales Manager Job at Suru Group Ltd

Sales Manager Job at Suru Group Ltd
Job Title: Sales Manager

Company: Suru Group Ltd

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 5 – 7 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Suru Group Ltd (“SGL” or the “Company”) was incorporated in November 2008 as a private limited company with focus on seven core areas of investment with very promising outlook. The management had earlier commenced trading in real estate which later became the real estate sector of Suru Group Ltd.

Required:

Preferred candidate must understand Real Estate transactions with 5 – 7 years relevant exposure. – Work experience with Lekki Gardens, propertylink etc is an added advantage. – Remuneration is fantastic – basic pay + commission. – The offer also comes with an official vehicle.

