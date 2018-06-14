Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Adexen Recruitment AgencyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Anambra, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAdexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain.Company: – Our client is a major distributor of different chemicals for different industries.Job description: – Develop the sales of the companies products in the Home and Personal Care chemical Raw Materials – Develop new products in the market and help educate the customers about them – Liase with the suppliers in order to grant the needed technical support to the customers – Liaise with the manufacturing/supply arm on orders, quantities, designs/assortments, delivery dates and payment terms in conjuction with the Managing Director – Responsible for developing a price point policy by harmonising/aligning prices of distinct items of stock and determining standard marginal prices for all items – Promote or reduces the prices of slower-selling lines while monitoring best selling lines – Set and adjust prices and decide markdowns in conjunction with the General Manager – Develop merchandise budget for appropriate periods – Work with Inventory Administrator to plan stock levels, move stock and making sure that the best selling items are always available – Responsible for researching the dynamics of the target market i.e. buying behaviour, purchasing power, age range, social status, profession etc. so as to develop marketing strategies to fit their unique lifestyles – Identify new markets that might enhance the organisation s bottom line – Gather sales information from previous years to know statistics on returns, markdowns, and any inventory carry over – Create an annual marketing plan and a budget to facilitate itRequirements: – A good first degree (with chemistry background a plus) from a reputable instititution.Minimum 3 years experience: – Young and dynamic individual – Good experience in sales, preferably within the chemical and cosmetics industries. – Innovative with strong sales and business development skills. – Enthusiasm and passion for perfume/cosmetics/personal care products. – Demonstrate a high level of confidence, energy, organization and resilience.