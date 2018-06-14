Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Merchandizer Job at Denna Rossi Limited (D.R.L)
Job Title: Sales Merchandizer

Company: Denna Rossi Limited (D.R.L)

Job Type: Full Time

Location: Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Denna Rossi Limited (D.R.L), is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) with registered head office in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Job Description: – Selling products and creating store display at the store outlets – Ensure products are sold at strategic points – Develop, deliver and communicate visual concepts and strategies to promote sales stores – Working closely with visual display staff and department heads to decide how goods should be displayed to maximize customer interest and sales; – Maintaining awareness of competitors’ performance; – Gathering information on customers’ reactions to products; – Analyzing previous sales and reporting on the current product sales

Qualifications: – Must reside in any of the locations. – Good communication skills, well dressed and presentable appearances and street sense.

Remuneration: – With attractive commission on monthly basis plus a fixed sum for logistics.

