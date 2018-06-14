Job Title: Sales MerchandizerCompany: Denna Rossi Limited (D.R.L)Job Type: Full TimeLocation: Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDenna Rossi Limited (D.R.L), is a Fast Moving Consumer Goods company (FMCG) with registered head office in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.Job Description: – Selling products and creating store display at the store outlets – Ensure products are sold at strategic points – Develop, deliver and communicate visual concepts and strategies to promote sales stores – Working closely with visual display staff and department heads to decide how goods should be displayed to maximize customer interest and sales; – Maintaining awareness of competitors’ performance; – Gathering information on customers’ reactions to products; – Analyzing previous sales and reporting on the current product salesQualifications: – Must reside in any of the locations. – Good communication skills, well dressed and presentable appearances and street sense.Remuneration: – With attractive commission on monthly basis plus a fixed sum for logistics.