Job Title: Customer Service ManagerCompany: Huawei TechnologiesJob Type; Full TimeQualification; BA/BSc/HNDLocation; Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Customer CareAt Huawei, we define human progress by innovations that enrich humanity. We do not view connectivity as a privilege, but a necessity. We believe that the impact of information and communications technology should be measured by how many people can benefit from it.Job description: – Improve customer service experience, create engaged customers and facilitate organic growth – Take ownership of customers issues and follow problems through to resolution – Set a clear mission and deploy strategies focused towards that mission – Develop service procedures, policies and standards – Keep accurate records and document customer service actions and discussions – Analyse statistics and compile accurate reports – Recruit, mentor and develop customer service agents and nurture an environment where they can excel through encouragement and empowerment – Keep ahead of industry’s developments and apply best practices to areas of improvement – Control resources and utilise assets to achieve qualitative and quantitative targets – Adhere to and manage the approved budget – Maintain an orderly workflow according to priorities.Desired Skills and Experience: – Proven working experience as a customer service manager for smart phone – Experience in providing customer service support – Excellent knowledge of management methods and techniques – Proficiency in English – Working knowledge of customer service software, databases and tools – Awareness of industry’s latest technology trends and applications – Ability to think strategically and to lead – Strong client-facing and communication skills – Advanced troubleshooting and multi-tasking skills – Customer service orientation – BS degree in Business Administration or related field.