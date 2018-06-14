Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marketing Executive Job at United Global Resources Limited (UGRL)  (Read 368 times)

Jobrib

Marketing Executive Job at United Global Resources Limited (UGRL)
« on: Oct 02, 2015, 05:31 PM »
Job Title: Marketing Executive

Company: United Global Resources Limited (UGRL)

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Experience: 2 years

Location: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

.

United Global Resources Limited (UGRL) was incorporated in Nigeria in 2005 and is engaged in variety of professional run services.We provide wide spectrum of professional services starting from IT Education, Institutional Learning Services, School & University Automation ERP software, International and vendor specific Testing Services,E Examination, Biometric testing etc. These services are provided at the highest quality standards available inthe industry by the team of experienced professionals.

.

Requirements: – Graduates from a reputable university with excellent communication skills and pleasant appearance. –  Experience of minimum 2 years in marketing is a must.  – Graduates in Marketing, Mass Communication and experience in service industry would be an added advantage.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 