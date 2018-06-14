Job Title: Marketing ExecutiveCompany: United Global Resources Limited (UGRL)Job Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingUnited Global Resources Limited (UGRL) was incorporated in Nigeria in 2005 and is engaged in variety of professional run services.We provide wide spectrum of professional services starting from IT Education, Institutional Learning Services, School & University Automation ERP software, International and vendor specific Testing Services,E Examination, Biometric testing etc. These services are provided at the highest quality standards available inthe industry by the team of experienced professionals.Requirements: – Graduates from a reputable university with excellent communication skills and pleasant appearance. – Experience of minimum 2 years in marketing is a must. – Graduates in Marketing, Mass Communication and experience in service industry would be an added advantage.