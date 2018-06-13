After a meeting, I was coming out of a hotel and I was looking for my car keys. They were not in my pockets. A quick search in the meeting room, it wasn't there too.Suddenly, I realized I must have left them in the car. My husband has shouted many times for leaving the keys in the ignition. My theory is the ignition is the best place not to lose them. His theory is the car will be stolen.Immediately I rushed to the parking lot, I came to a terrifying conclusion. His theory was right! The parking lot was empty! I immediately called the police.