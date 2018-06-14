Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: [Full-time] Purchasing Executive Job at Kapabel Company Limited  (Read 93 times)

Jobrib

[Full-time] Purchasing Executive Job at Kapabel Company Limited
« on: Nov 02, 2015, 09:31 PM »
Location: Lagos State

URL: https://recruit.zoho.com/ats/Portal.na?digest=EbzeRDvcFK0jCooZlAwzo0sckbT6oyAlUknaPuPau5Y-&m=vj&id=266313000000142005&wid=266313000000069244&embedsour

Description:

Job Title: Purchasing Executive Location: Lagos, Nigeria Recruiter: Kapabel Company Limited Roles and responsibilities: Our client, one of the leading online shopping sites in Nigeria requires a professional Purchasing Executive in Lagos. Role Purpose: This role is responsible for planning and selecting a range of products to sell in order to capture market share taking into consideration customer demand, price, quality, availability, timeliness, market trends and financial budgets. Key Accountabilities: •   Find the right suppliers of quality products •    Place orders for merchandise based on accurate analysis with planner •   Ensure all suppliers meet up with lead-time delivery •   Responsible for total sale of all inventory purchased •   Maintain relationships with existing suppliers while seeking new ones •   Attend trade events •   Procure quality merchandise at the right price, within the right amount of time •   Negotiate best possible prices. Knowledge, Skills and Experience: •   This position requires a University graduate or its equivalent with at least 2 years’ experience in inventory/operational/logistics side of retail, e-commerce or in a similar position •   Strong understanding of retail math and concepts •    Highly detail-oriented and extremely organized •   Great negotiation skills and ability to network and influence people •   Willingness to travel at very short notice •   Candidate must possess ability to multi task in a dynamic environment •   A good understanding of inventory procedures would give added advantage.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 