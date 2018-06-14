Lagos StateJob Title: Purchasing Executive Location: Lagos, Nigeria Recruiter: Kapabel Company Limited Roles and responsibilities: Our client, one of the leading online shopping sites in Nigeria requires a professional Purchasing Executive in Lagos. Role Purpose: This role is responsible for planning and selecting a range of products to sell in order to capture market share taking into consideration customer demand, price, quality, availability, timeliness, market trends and financial budgets. Key Accountabilities: • Find the right suppliers of quality products • Place orders for merchandise based on accurate analysis with planner • Ensure all suppliers meet up with lead-time delivery • Responsible for total sale of all inventory purchased • Maintain relationships with existing suppliers while seeking new ones • Attend trade events • Procure quality merchandise at the right price, within the right amount of time • Negotiate best possible prices. Knowledge, Skills and Experience: • This position requires a University graduate or its equivalent with at least 2 years’ experience in inventory/operational/logistics side of retail, e-commerce or in a similar position • Strong understanding of retail math and concepts • Highly detail-oriented and extremely organized • Great negotiation skills and ability to network and influence people • Willingness to travel at very short notice • Candidate must possess ability to multi task in a dynamic environment • A good understanding of inventory procedures would give added advantage.