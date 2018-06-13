A couple were always screaming and yelling at each other every night.His wife would shout,”When I die, I will dig my way up, out of the grave and come back and haunt you for the rest of your life!”We the neighbours feared this woman and she liked the fact that she was feared. She later died of hypertension at the age of 54.After the burial, my neighbour went straight to the palm wine joint close to our compound and started to party, as if there was no tomorrow.We his neighbours, afraid for him, asked,”Are you not afraid that she may indeed be able to dig her way up and out of the grave and come back to haunt you for the rest of your life?”The man put his drink down and said,”Let her dig. I had her buried upside down.”