Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Love Raps  (Read 255 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: Love Raps
« on: Nov 02, 2015, 10:14 PM »
*Boy: do you have a boyfriend?

*Girl: No. I don’t want a boyfriend.

*Boy: Genesis 2:18 “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him’.”

*Girl: But I don’t love you.

*Boy: 1 John 4:8 “Whoever does not love, does not know God, because God is love.”

*Girl: So how do I discern that your words are true?

*Boy: Matthew 12:34 “For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”

*Girl: But how can I be sure that you are faithful and honest?

*Boy: Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.”

*Girl: But why me? There are so many girls out there.

*Boy: Proverbs 31:29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all!”

*Girl: But what do you see in me that make you love me?

*Boy: Song of Songs 4:7” You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.”

*Girl: But really, I’m not that beautiful … you’re exaggerating.

*Boy: Proverbs 31:30 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”

*Girl: What will happen if I say yes?

*Boy: Genesis 2:24 “That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”

*Girl: How is it that you know so many Scriptures?

*Boy: Joshua 1:8 “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful. ”

*Girl: Wooow, I can see you really love God.

*Boy: Psalm 34:8 “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him!”

*Girl: Hmmm. Ok please just give me some time to think about this.

*Boy: Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy —think about such things.”

*Girl: owwww I love you already

*Boy: Revelations 22:21 “Amen.”
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 