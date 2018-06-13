*Boy: do you have a boyfriend?
*Girl: No. I don’t want a boyfriend.
*Boy: Genesis 2:18 “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him’.”
*Girl: But I don’t love you.
*Boy: 1 John 4:8 “Whoever does not love, does not know God, because God is love.”
*Girl: So how do I discern that your words are true?
*Boy: Matthew 12:34 “For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
*Girl: But how can I be sure that you are faithful and honest?
*Boy: Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.”
*Girl: But why me? There are so many girls out there.
*Boy: Proverbs 31:29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all!”
*Girl: But what do you see in me that make you love me?
*Boy: Song of Songs 4:7” You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.”
*Girl: But really, I’m not that beautiful … you’re exaggerating.
*Boy: Proverbs 31:30 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”
*Girl: What will happen if I say yes?
*Boy: Genesis 2:24 “That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”
*Girl: How is it that you know so many Scriptures?
*Boy: Joshua 1:8 “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful. ”
*Girl: Wooow, I can see you really love God.
*Boy: Psalm 34:8 “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him!”
*Girl: Hmmm. Ok please just give me some time to think about this.
*Boy: Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy —think about such things.”
*Girl: owwww I love you already
*Boy: Revelations 22:21 “Amen.”