*Boy: do you have a boyfriend?*Girl: No. I don’t want a boyfriend.*Boy: Genesis 2:18 “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him’.”*Girl: But I don’t love you.*Boy: 1 John 4:8 “Whoever does not love, does not know God, because God is love.”*Girl: So how do I discern that your words are true?*Boy: Matthew 12:34 “For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”*Girl: But how can I be sure that you are faithful and honest?*Boy: Mark 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.”*Girl: But why me? There are so many girls out there.*Boy: Proverbs 31:29 “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all!”*Girl: But what do you see in me that make you love me?*Boy: Song of Songs 4:7” You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.”*Girl: But really, I’m not that beautiful … you’re exaggerating.*Boy: Proverbs 31:30 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”*Girl: What will happen if I say yes?*Boy: Genesis 2:24 “That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”*Girl: How is it that you know so many Scriptures?*Boy: Joshua 1:8 “Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful. ”*Girl: Wooow, I can see you really love God.*Boy: Psalm 34:8 “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him!”*Girl: Hmmm. Ok please just give me some time to think about this.*Boy: Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy —think about such things.”*Girl: owwww I love you already*Boy: Revelations 22:21 “Amen.”