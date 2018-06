Akpos was doing his geography assignment with his dad…DAD: Akpos, which country is near to U.S.A?Akpos: I don’t know dad.FATHER: I will beat you today if you don’t answer my question, because during my own time in school, I knew everything and I answer any questions my dad throw at me correctly. Now again, which country is near to U.S.A?Akpos: (Trembling with fear) U.S.BFATHER: (Excitedly) you are lucky you got it right!