Lagos StateJob Title: Inventory Manager Company: DealDey Location: Lagos, Nigeria Reports to: Operations Manager Function: Operations, Inventory Control . Purpose Statement: This role is responsible for accurate inventory control for inbound and outbound goods from DealDey Warehouse. . Key Accountabilities: · Develop all policies and procedures surrounding the maintenance of proper inventory levels in partnership with the Warehouse Manager · Reaching or surpassing international quality and traceability standards · Maximize service levels and inventory turnover while minimizing error rates · Establish a proper inventory planning procedure, defining optimal inventory levels, and monitoring inventory levels · Ensure compliance with established policies and procedures · Monitor and investigate inventory discrepancies · Implement loss prevention procedures and practices · Establish and maintain an organized flow of goods in the warehouse. Conduct periodic physical inventory counts as required by company policy and reconcile the inventory records for a complete and accurate count · Implement proper and accurate inventory policies to deter theft and inventory misuse · Manage and control perpetual inventory stock counting/inventory accuracy checks · Minimize overstock and removal of obsolete/redundant products to maximize availability of storage space and working capital · Provide routine management information on inventory performance · Supervise managing and running planned stock taking exercises in the Order Fulfilment Centre . Knowledge, Skills and Experience: · This position requires a University graduate or its equivalent with at least 3years experience in a similar position · Candidate must possess ability to multi task in a dynamic environment · A good understanding of inventory procedures would give added advantage . The following skills are essential: · Analytical ability · Creative imagination and problem solving · Must be Computer Literate.