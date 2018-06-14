Lagos StateJob Title: Business Development Managers Company: Health Maintenance Organization via Ashford and McGuire Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 7 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing . We are a consulting firm focused on delivering distinct value to our clients while consistently redefining the consulting market space. We are committed to people development, empowerment and growth through which we deliver value with quantifiable impact on business results. . Company Description: - Our client is a start-up HMO based in Lagos. They are a Health Maintenance Organization which was established with the objective of becoming the HMO of choice for corporate entities and all subscribing enrolees, who want good quality healthcare accessed through a technology enabled platform that will enhance the whole customer experience. . Their focus is on quality and service delivery, ensuring prompt, personalized and seamless quality healthcare support services to our clients, both young, middle age and old. . Job Description: Responsibilities: - To craft sales and marketing plan for financial years - To craft and adopt go-to market strategies for the sales team - To adopt sales targets and cascade targets to the sales team - To monitor team's performance and motivating team to achieve targets - To conduct sales review meeting for compiling and analysing pipelines - To manage key customer accounts and drive the technical maintenance strategy - To identify partners in fostering sales opportunities - To conduct one-on-one review with the Marketing Executives to identify challenges and opportunities - To provide detailed activity chart to senior management regarding performance - To oversee the preparation of proposals and the presentations - To prepare and adhere to approved budget . Qualification and Requirements: - Minimum of second class degree in Sales/ Marketing, Business Admin, Economics or related discipline - Post-qualification experience of 7-10 years in the marketing and sales function - Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office Suite - Proven ability to effectively execute streamlined marketing programs - Ability to analyse and understand marketing data and develop strategies from the insights - Must be a well groomed, personable Female - Must be ambitious and target-driven - Ability to be flexible and to prioritize in complex situations - Excellent verbal and written communication skills - Strong persuasive, critical thinking, sound logic and decision making skills - Experience in similar work environment will be an added advantage.