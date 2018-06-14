Oyo StateJob Title: Quality Control Officer Location: Ibadan, Nigeria Employer: Qlicks Concept Key Responsibilities: - To plan, manage and review quarterly the programme for all nominated Merchant product evaluations, analysing and reporting the results for the Merchants goods and inventory performance measures and making recommendations for improvements. - To manage the completion and documentation of all nominated Merchant’s product specifications working cohesively with the Operations & Sales Team. - To work closely with the Sales & Marketing teams to ensure Merchant’s adherence to defined product standards. - To carry out on the spot inspection of the Warehouse ensuring that Merchant goods are properly stored. - To investigate, monitor and report all alleged tampered goods & products. Initiate immediate remedial actions, analysing and collating the findings for the Operations Manager & Security Coordinator. - To inspect Merchants goods going in and out of the Warehouse and ensure compliance to laid down policy and procedures. - Ensure compliance to Health and Safety procedures for employees and goods at the Warehouse. Knowledge, Skills and Experience: - This position requires a University graduate or its equivalent in any field with at least 1year experience in a similar position. Candidate must possess - Ability to multitask in a dynamic environment. A good understanding of Ware house operations and Health & Safety Certifications would give added advantage. The following skills are essential: - Analytical ability - Creative imagination and problem solving - Must be Computer Literate. - Must reside in Ibadan.