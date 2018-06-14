Job Title: Customer Service Associate Company: Best Search Recruitment Job Type: Full Time Location: Nigeria Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 2 - 4 years Job Field: Customer Care . Best Search Recruitment is founded on solid international best practices and procedures combined with in-debt knowledge of local Human Resource needs. We strive to be the best in everything we do ensuring our services add value to our clients. We aim to deliver the best candidates to the most highly sought after roles, while meeting our clients highly skilled needs. Our professional focus is identifying exceptional talent within the industries we serve matching talented individual's skills and experiences to the right career opportunities. We have also consistently acted as a solution provider for global companies seeking the right candidates for their hard to fill roles. . Locations: Nigeria . Job Purpose: - The Customer Service Associate will conducts monthly coaching and review sessions with team members to review quality calls captured and scored, as well as, calls captured and not scored but can be used as training opportunities. . Responsibilities: - Provides daily direction and communication to employees so that customer calls are answered in a timely, efficient and knowledgeable manner. - Provides continual evaluation of processes and procedures. - Responsible for suggesting methods to improve efficiency and service to both internal and external customers. - Conducts monthly coaching and review sessions with team members to review quality calls captured and scored, as well as, calls captured and not scored but can be used as training opportunities. - Provides agents statistical and performance feedback on a regular basis - Work with Supervisors and Manager in the day to day support of the call center, as well as escalating employee performance issues. - Generate ad hoc reports as needed. - Maintain and update seller account log and profiles. - Make copies of correspondence or other printed materials. - Provide general administrative assistance on special projects as needed and other duties as assigned - Proactively assist other sales and marketing assistants during downtime. . Education/Experience: - University degree in relevant degree 2-4 years in administrative support role preferably - Must possess excellent time-management, organizational, and problem solving skills while being responsive to deadlines. - Strong judgment is required to manage competing priorities and to understand the scope and urgency of requests. - Must possess a strong analytical mindset.