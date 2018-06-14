Pages: [1]   Go Down

[Full-time] Head, Marketing Job at Ashford and McGuire Consulting
Location: Lagos State

URL: http://goo.gl/forms/UI415jhiBV

Description:

Job Title: Head, Marketing Company: Ashford and McGuire Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   Experience: 7 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing   . Our client is a start-up HMO based in Lagos. . They are a Health Maintenance Organization which was established with the objective of becoming the HMO of choice for corporate entities and all subscribing enrolees, who want good quality healthcare accessed through a technology enabled platform that will enhance the whole customer experience. . Their focus is on quality and service delivery, ensuring prompt, personalized and seamless quality healthcare support services to our clients, both young, middle age and old. . Responsibilities: -    To craft sales and marketing plan for financial years -    To craft and adopt go-to market strategies for the sales team -    To adopt sales targets and cascade targets to the sales team -    To monitor team's performance and motivating team to achieve targets -    To conduct sales review meeting for compiling and analysing pipelines -    To manage key customer accounts and drive the technical maintenance strategy -    To identify partners in fostering sales opportunities -    To conduct one-on-one review with the Marketing Executives to identify challenges, opportunities and development needs -    To provide detailed activity chart to senior management regarding performance -    To oversee the preparation of proposals and the presentations -    To prepare and adhere to approved budget . Qualification and Requirements: -    Minimum of second class degree in Sales/ Marketing, Business Admin, Economics or related   discipline -    Minimum post-qualification work experience of 7 years in the marketing and sales function -    Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office Suite -    Proven ability to effectively execute streamlined marketing programs -    Ability to analyse and understand marketing data and develop strategies from the insights -    Must be a well groomed, personable Female -    Must be ambitious and target-driven -    Ability to be flexible and to prioritize in complex situations -    Excellent verbal and written communication skills -    Strong persuasive, critical thinking, sound logic and decision making skills -    Experience in similar work environment will be an added advantage.

