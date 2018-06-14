Lagos StateJob Title: Head, Marketing Company: Ashford and McGuire Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 7 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Our client is a start-up HMO based in Lagos. . They are a Health Maintenance Organization which was established with the objective of becoming the HMO of choice for corporate entities and all subscribing enrolees, who want good quality healthcare accessed through a technology enabled platform that will enhance the whole customer experience. . Their focus is on quality and service delivery, ensuring prompt, personalized and seamless quality healthcare support services to our clients, both young, middle age and old. . Responsibilities: - To craft sales and marketing plan for financial years - To craft and adopt go-to market strategies for the sales team - To adopt sales targets and cascade targets to the sales team - To monitor team's performance and motivating team to achieve targets - To conduct sales review meeting for compiling and analysing pipelines - To manage key customer accounts and drive the technical maintenance strategy - To identify partners in fostering sales opportunities - To conduct one-on-one review with the Marketing Executives to identify challenges, opportunities and development needs - To provide detailed activity chart to senior management regarding performance - To oversee the preparation of proposals and the presentations - To prepare and adhere to approved budget . Qualification and Requirements: - Minimum of second class degree in Sales/ Marketing, Business Admin, Economics or related discipline - Minimum post-qualification work experience of 7 years in the marketing and sales function - Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office Suite - Proven ability to effectively execute streamlined marketing programs - Ability to analyse and understand marketing data and develop strategies from the insights - Must be a well groomed, personable Female - Must be ambitious and target-driven - Ability to be flexible and to prioritize in complex situations - Excellent verbal and written communication skills - Strong persuasive, critical thinking, sound logic and decision making skills - Experience in similar work environment will be an added advantage.