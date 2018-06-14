Lagos StateJob Title: Procurement Manager Company: WECO Systems International Limited Job Type: Full Time Min Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Procurement/Store-Keeping . WECO Systems International - As a Systems Integration company, our job revolves around helping companies to navigate through their maze of requirements and options by designing and implementing technology solutions that consider these disparate systems and deliver the best available functionality. . Job Description: - The Procurement Manager is responsible for managing and expediting the procurement procedure in the organization. - The Procurement Manager must ensure that request and orders are achieved and delivered timely. - The Procurement Manager should also search and purchase the highest quality merchandise at the lowest possible purchase cost for the organization. - The Procurement Manager would also be responsible for evaluating suppliers based on cost, quality, service, availability, reliability, and selection variety - The Procurement Manager must be able to verify, track and account for all materials or merchandise involved with sustaining the operation of the WECO's business . Key Roles: The key roles of the Procurement Manager includes but are not limited to : - The general duties of a Procurement Manager are to coordinate activities of personnel engaged in contract negotiation, buying and selling of equipment materials and services. - Take responsibility for the shipping process which includes acquisition of equipment (either locally or internationally), scheduling physical movement of materials from store to destination, overseeing operation of shipping depots and storage facilities, monitoring all in-transit tracking methods, supervising all personnel involved in the shipping process and reconciling and reporting all related activities to Management - Responsible for planning, developing and buying materials, parts, supplies and equipment in a timely and cost effective way; timely manner while maintaining appropriate quality standards and specifications. - Prepare purchase requisitions, approve and issues purchase orders in accordance with company policy and negotiated terms and conditions - Implement procurement strategies and policies. - Forecast procurement needs. - Build and develop relationships with key suppliers and customers. - Lead the procurement group in all phases. - Identify and develop training opportunities for the procurement team. - Order materials and services as per negotiated and appropriately approved. Review quotations. - Maintain procurement files. - Track Purchasing activity and measurements. - Training Procurement Officers in the department. - Discuss defective or unacceptable new goods or services with users, vendors and others to determine cause of problem and take corrective and preventative action. - Manage vendor relationships and assist in building effective partnerships. - Assist department in developing and implementing purchasing strategies for products. - Liaise with Accounts Payable Department to ensure accurate and timely payment of invoices, as necessary for the business. . Requirement: - HND/Degree qualification required.