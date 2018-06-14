Jun 14, 2018, 02:15 AM
[Full-time] Van Sales Representative Job at Simeon's Pivot Resources
Topic: [Full-time] Van Sales Representative Job at Simeon's Pivot Resources (Read 58 times)
Jobrib
[Full-time] Van Sales Representative Job at Simeon's Pivot Resources
Nov 03, 2015, 07:31 AM
Location:
Lagos State
Description:
Job Title: Van Sales Representative Company: Simeon's Pivot Resources Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing Transportation and Driving . Requirement: - Interested candidates should possess relevant qualification..
[Full-time] Van Sales Representative Job at Simeon's Pivot Resources
