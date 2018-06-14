Lagos StateJob Title: Online Purchase Officer Company: The University of Lagos Holding Company (UniHOLD) Location: Lagos, Nigeria . The University of Lagos Holding Company (UniHOLD) is a fully registered private limited liability company with several subsidiaries, including: University of Lagos Ventures Limited, University of Lagos Press & Bookshop Limited, University of Lagos Pharmaceutical Limited. . Job Description: - Ensure competent quality execution of all regular purchasing duties and administrative works. - Maintain complete updated purchasing records/data and pricing in the system. - Prepare reports and summarize data including sales report and book value. - Schedule store visits and conduct competitor survey. - Execution and monitoring of all regular purchasing duties. - Coordinate with user departments and suppliers in the purchasing scope of work for projects assigned. - Assist in managing and following up overseas orders. - Handling and monitoring of claims to factories and vendors for defectives, shortage, missing parts. - Support relevant departments with quotations for the purpose of tenders. - Coordinate with suppliers to ensure on-time delivery. - Responsible for the preparation and process purchase orders and documents in accordance with company policies and procedures. - Monitor and co-ordinate deliveries of items between suppliers to ensure that all items are delivered to site/ store on time. - Source, select and negotiate for the best purchase package in terms of quality, price, terms, deliveries and services with suppliers. - Negotiate for best purchasing package (in terms of quality, price, term, delivery and service) with suppliers and sub-contractors assigned. - Purchase and issue order in accordance to specification. - Plan and manage inventory levels of materials or products. - Source for new parts, suppliers or sub-contractors when the need arises. - Monitor and co-ordinate deliveries of items between suppliers (local and overseas: . Qualification: - HND / BSc qualification in relevant experience.