A GIRL’S FACEBOOK STATUS UPDATES“Wow! I just found the love of my life… Nothing will ever stop me from loving my man?”14 DAYS LATER“Never make sum1 a priority when you’re just an option to them!”2 DAYS LATER“I HATE love so much!”3 DAYS LATER.“I’m happy to remain single and I will never fall in love again.”5 DAYS LATER“I’m looking for a man to love and treat me right.”15 DAYS LATER“When you deeply fall in love with a right person, you realise why it didn’t work with anybody else but him. I love my guy so much…. mmmuaaah.”8 DAYS LATER“Smh!! All men are the same!!!”