Akpos goes up to the Cotonou border on his bicycle. He had over his shoulders two large bags.The Customs Officer stopped him and asked, “What is inside the bags?” “Garri”, Akpos replied.The Customs Officer said, “Let me see. Come down from the bicycle.” The Customs Officer took the bags and ripped them apart.He emptied them out and found nothing in them but garri.He detained Akpos overnight and had the garri analysed, only to discover that there was nothing but pure garri inside the bags.The Customs Officer released him, puts the garri into new bags, lifted them onto Akpos’ shoulders, and lets him cross the border.A week later, the same thing happened.The Customs Officer asked, “What do you have there today?” Akpos replied, “Garri.”The Customs officer does his thorough examination and discovered that the bags contain nothing but garri.He gave the garri back to Akpos, and Akpos crossed the border on his bicycle.This sequence of events was repeated every day for four years.At last, Akpos did not show up again. One day, the Custom Officer met him in a drinking joint in Cotonou.“Hey, my friend,” said the Customs Officer, “I know you are smuggling something. It is driving me crazy. It’s all I think about, I can’t sleep.Just between you and I, what are you smuggling?” Akpos sipped his Hi-Malt and replied, “Bicycles!”