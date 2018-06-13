A woman hears someone knock at the door. She opens to see and a man asks, “Do you have a private part??” She slams the door in disgust. The next day she hears a knock, opens up and it’s the same man. He asks the same question the woman slams the door again.Her husband gets home she tells him what happened for the last two days. The husband says to her, “Honey I’m taking tomorrow off to be home just in case he shows up again.”The next morning they hear a knock at the door and the husband says, “I’m going to hide behind the door and listen. If it is the same guy I want you to answer yes to see where he is going with this.” The man asks the same question, “Do you have a private part?” “Yes!” replies the woman. The man replies, “Good! Would you mind telling your husband to leave my wife’s own alone and start using yours?”