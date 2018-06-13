Akpos got so high and was searching for his missing phone with the torchlight from the same phone he was looking for.His close friend, who was also high joined him in this serious search.After 2 hours of searching, his phone rang. He picked the call and quickly told the caller, “I’ll call you back, I’m trying to find my phone.”He angrily cut the call and continued to search for his phone. He decided to use the same phone to call his line.When he got a busy signal, he turned to his friend and said, “Guy, let’s forget about this phone, the phone has been stolen! The person who stole it just cut the call when I tried to call the phone now.”