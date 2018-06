A stranger sent Akpos a text message… “Good evening sir, how was your day? I’m so sorry for disturbing you. I got your number from someone you know. I kindly need your assistance, I need some money which is very paramount to my life and I don’t know if you can assist me with any amount sir. You can talk to me through text message because I’m deaf.Akpos quickly replied the message, “Sorry please, I can’t see what you wrote. I’m Blind!”