Lagos StateJob Title: Purchasing Officer Company: Mama Cass Job Type: Full Time Qualification: OND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Procurement/Store-Keeping . We are currently hiring high flying candidates for our Lagos Office. So if you a natural PROBLEM SOLVER, and would love to work in the Quick Service Restaurant Industry then we will love to have you as part of our team in Lagos. . SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITY: - Responsible for direct purchasing of items and documentation of goods purchased. . MAIN FUNCTIONS: - Going to the market for purchase of items on internal purchase form - Placing orders with suppliers both on LPO and IPF Frequent market survey - Documentation of items purchased after the receiving team has recorded theirs - Ensuring items purchased conform with specification - Assisting/supporting the purchasing Manager in discharging her duties. . PERSON PROFILE/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: - Must have OND in Purchasing and Supply, Business Admin, or related course of study - Must have a least 3 years cognate experience in purchasing - Must be computer literate - Must be able to multi-task and simultaneously handle important tasks - Strong negotiating skills - Good Interpersonal skill.