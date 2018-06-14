Lagos StateJob Title: Area Sales Manager Company: Lorache Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Lorache Consulting - Our client, an FMCG company, is recruiting to fill the position of Area Sales Manager. . Responsibilities: - Managing more than 50 Sales Personnel functioning as MSR, VSR, TSR and OSR across the entire State allocated you and ensure that the set targets for each of the States/Territory are achieved. - Responsible for new market development, overall business development initiatives; creating and implementing business strategy within the state sales territories. - Monitoring and analyzing sales trend in all channels (Modern Trade - Top Stores & Treasure Outlets, Wholesale, Open Market Retail and DTR- Direct to Retail). - Ensuring flawless execution of all trade promotions, price compliance, Trade feedback, Customer management and retention. - Contract negotiation for Secondary displays, Gondola End and massive display/sampling to drive visibility and increase sales in Top stores. - Coaching DSRs on how to use 4ps (Presence, Placement, Price and Promotion), relationship management and persuasive selling skills to effectively drive sales. - Maximizing DB's available resource to enhance distribution and effective coverage across the three sales Territories. . Requirements: - A graduate with an experience on the job for at least 3 years.