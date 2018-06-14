Lagos StateJob Title: Purchasing Officer Location: Lagos, Nigeria Employer: Ajeast Nigeria Limited (part of Aje Group) Requirements: • To be responsible for the co-ordination of purchases of all Engineering and Indirect related needs. • Also for the promotion of most effective and efficient use of company’s funds in the acquisition of goods and services through procurement of the right quality at the right price on time and in full. • Degree qualified and at least 3 years experience in food and beverage environment. • Candidate must conversant with import/Export procedures.