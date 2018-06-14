Job Title: Customer Care Representatives Company: Swift Networks Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Job Field: Customer Care . . Our company, Swift Networks is an Indigenous Internet Service Provider Company with outlets spread all over Lagos State. Our core services are the provision of high speed internet services, telephony and IP – VPN services to both residential and enterprise subscribers. . Main Responsibilities: 1. Meeting quantitative and qualitative KPIs 2. Communicating accurate and precise information of products and services, value added services, packages, and on going promotional activities to the caller/customer 3. Taking all possible measures to timely resolve customer’s query and processing them in accordance with our established procedures and policies 4. Responsible for responding to technical queries related to VOIP, Internet and Data services on different platform such as WiMAX, Wifi by using standard procedures 5. Comprehensive understanding and knowledge of using Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to deal with incoming calls 6. Ensure full compliance of all related software applications and a strong handling power to assist customers 7. Logging all queries properly and escalating possible complaints to the concerned teams using effective tools 8. Regularly attending training and coaching sessions conducted. Learning about organization’s products or services and keeping up-to-date with any changes to them 9. Suggesting alternatives and possibilities to resolve customers’ complaints on priority basis 10. Giving feedback and reporting customer issues/problems to Supervisor to ensure maximum customer satisfaction and to aware management with current trends and demands 11. Ensuring the retention measures according to the standards . Key competencies- Knowledge, Skills and Behaviours: • Any graduation degree with cumulative grade of 2nd class upper division • Excellent communication, presentation skills & negotiation skills • Multi-task, maintain a high standard of service and quality • Ability to have stress and time management. • Technical Support Expertise to handle customer complaints which requires prior computer handling skills.