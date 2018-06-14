Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Marketing Executive Company: Kendor Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Kendor Consulting - Dedicated to supporting the management and development of people and organisations. We are passionate about people and understand their importance to achieving business success. We want to help individuals and organisations manage and develop their efforts in the most effective manner possible. . Job Description: - This person must have a passion for selling and ability to develop marketing Campaigns to promote a product, service or idea. - He/she must have a natural inclination to constantly network and thrive on winning against competitors. . Key Responsibilities: - Communicate with target audiences and manage customer relationships - Maintain and update customer database - Conduct market research and identify opportunities to sell technology solutions - Monitor activities of competitors - Create and maintain metrics on effectiveness of marketing and sales activities - Analyse marketing and sales data to develop insights and make recommendations on areas for optimisation. - Monitor and maintain data quality within the marketing database. - Evaluate new technologies and add-on applications to improve and optimizes team’s performance. - Liaise and network with stakeholders, including customers, colleagues, suppliers and partner organisations. - Manage production of marketing materials - Contribute to and develop marketing plans and strategies Support the Team Lead and other colleagues . Person Specification: - This person should have previous experience in marketing. - Must have good communication skills, both written and verbal, - Must have good negotiation and interpersonal skills. . Requirements: - Minimum of a first degree in any relevant field - Minimum of 5 years of experience in executing marketing and sales in a similar firm. - Strong analytical skills (including mastery of Microsoft Excel) and experience with reporting and data analysis. - Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time in a fast-paced environment. - Excellent communicator and a desire to improve processes. - Good numeracy skills and knowledge of statistics.