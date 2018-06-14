Lagos StateJob Title: Procurement Manager Location: Lagos, Nigeria Company: Mama Cass Restaurant Limited We are currently hiring for our client in their Lagos Office. So if you a natural PROBLEM SOLVER, and would love to work in the Quick Service Restaurant Industry then we will love to have you as part of our team in Lagos. Summary Of Responsibilities: • Responsible for developing, sustaining and implementing polices relating to purchasing the best raw materials of high quality at cheap prices • Ensure that the raw materials and goods purchased for Mama Cass are fit for consumption and use as well as meet both internal and external requirements, including legal compliance and customer expectations Main Functions: 1. Scrutinizing all orders from store and outlet 2. Apportioning of items to various suppliers i.e. using discretion to place items on internal purchase or LPO 3. Subsequent placing of orders by calling suppliers and giving time frame as to when items should be brought 4. Frequent market survey 5. Disbursing of funds to purchasing officers to purchase directly 6. Visitation to market to purchase items 7. Liaising with store department, quality control for quality and quantity of items 8. Receiving and interrogating new suppliers by giving them procedure on how to make supply business with the company 9. Price negotiation with suppliers 10. Reporting price increase/decrease to management 11. Receiving samples of both existing and old items and subsequently forwarding to QC for assessment 12. Any other duty as assigned by the HOS & MD Our client employees enjoy being part of a young dynamic organization were their skills are well leveraged.