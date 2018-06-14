Job Title: Customer Service officer & Procurement Company: Adexen Recruitment Agency Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA Experience: 2 years Job Field: Customer Care Procurement / Store-Keeping . Adexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain. . Company: - Our client is a leading multinational chemical company. . Job description: - The incumbent will be expected to take full responsibility for all back office processes for export and local orders for the business unit. - Support to local and global sales team with regards to companys processes and procedures to facilitate growth for this complex environment. - Customer management (including Data Base), knowledge capturing and sharing with relevant stakeholders. - Handling client enquiries, checking stock availability, compiling quotes, processing orders on SAP, create delivery note and invoice. - Coordinate transport, tracking, completing required documentation, clearing of stock, dealing with inspection agency, managing reports and registers. Following up on payments; Proactive Credit Management (including working in SAP, creating new client accounts, monitoring overdue accounts, resolving account queries and payment allocations. - Reporting and Planning (completing export registers as per SARS requirements, planning, weekly and monthly status reports and updates and APO Non Conformance Management; and Inventory Management, demand and supply balance, aging stock monitoring, bonded warehouse arrangements, sub-contractor management, ensuring process compliance, invoice management. . Requirements: - A relevant tertiary qualification - Minimum of 2 - 4 years’ experience in the customer service, sales administration or internal sales field would be required. - Candidates must have a proven track record of organizational and entrepreneurial skills. - Excellent communication and problem solving skills. - Ability to work independently - Excellent SAP knowledge with a high level of computer literacy (MS Office, Lotus Notes) - Customer focus and high level of commitment - Team player with a high level of administrative skills. - Prior experience in chemical Industry is an added advantage.