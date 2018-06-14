Location:
Job Title: Sales Representative - Education Company: Oracle Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . With more than 380,000 customers—including 100 of the Fortune 100—and with deployments across a wide variety of industries in more than 145 countries around the globe, Oracle offers an optimized and fully integrated stack of business hardware and software systems. Oracle engineers hardware and software to work together in the cloud and in your data center–from servers and storage, to database and middleware, through applications. Learn more about Oracle http://oracle.com/us/corporate
. Sells Oracle*s training services directly or via partners to a large number of named accounts/non-named accounts/geographical territory. Deals are not usually complex. . - Sell Oracle education and related services to prospective and existing customers. Manage sales through forecasting, account resource allocation, account strategy, and planning. Develop solution proposals encompassing all aspects of the Education sales offering. Participate in the development, presentation and sales of an Education value proposition. Negotiate pricing and contractual agreement to close the sale. Identify and develop strategic alignment with key sales influencers. . - Job duties are varied and need independent judgment. At least 5 years field sales experience with focus on larger accounts including Education or related sales experience. Highly developed selling, customer relations and negotiation skills. Successful sales track record. Oracle knowledge. Team player. Ability to penetrate accounts and meet with stakeholders within accounts. Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skills. Presentation skills. Travel may be needed. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor degree or equivalent. . Job: - Sales . Location: - KE-KE,Kenya-Nairobi . Other Locations: - CI-CI,Ivory Coast-Abidjan, Morocco, ZA-ZA,South Africa-Johannesburg, NG-NG,Nigeria-Lagos, Mauritius, EG-EG,Egypt-Cairo . Job Type: - Regular Employee Hire . Organization: - Oracle . POSITION: - Education Sales Representative Vocational Training Africa . DEPARTMENT: - Oracle University . REPORTS TO: Regional Education Sales Director: . Oracle University . - Oracle University (OU) provides comprehensive education solutions for customers, partners, employees, graduates and students designed to support the adoption and optimal utilization of Oracle technologies. Using a variety of training formats including classroom training, live virtual classes and self-study as Training on Demand as single titles as well as a subscription also including Streams. We also offer User Adoption Services. As one of the largest IT training organizations in the world, named a “Leader in IT Education” by IDC in 2013, we run more than hundreds of classes per week based on a portfolio of over 1300 course titles. More than 200.000 students are trained each year globally. We support 27 languages and have certified 1.9+ million people through the Oracle Certification program. . KEY OBJECTIVE: - Your objective is to drive education revenue growth in Africa through addressing the market segment of vocational training, universities and post graduates, but also initiatives with government funding and partnerships in commercial and non-commercial training, workforce and skill development projects in the region through a direct sales approach or working through partners. . - Successful candidates must be able to demonstrate a proven sales track record in the IT sector and IT training field. They have to provide examples of communicating at high levels with government entities, skills development funding bodies and universities. You show a strong understanding of the IT education business, education for profit in direct sales and through reseller channels and education for non profit. You are experienced in working with partners or direct to drive volume and retail business in the market. . Preferred Experience, Skills And Knowledge: - Education & Experience - Preferably degree level and proven Sales Experience of 5+ years - Sales Process Management - Proven sales experience and ability to manage pipeline, forecast and achievement of sales targets, ability to accelerate the sales process and a proven deal closure record - High Level Relationship Building - Ability to initiate and sustain long term, high level relationships with governments, universities, business partners and funding organizations - Build internal relationships Cross line of business to ensure OU is part of all key License and Hardware deals and the related capacity building needs - Negotiating and Closing - Proven skills in negotiating and closing deals directly or with multiple partners - Communication - Flawless English (French, Arabic and Portuguese are an advantage) in writing (documents, email) and verbal communication (telephone, face-to-face) combined with the experience and confidence communicating internationally and at a high level with executives - Self-Drive - Stamina and self-drive to work with high level relationships and third parties. - Customer and Market Knowledge - Knowledge of country and regional IT training providers, funding agencies, universities, legal frameworks for training, government structures and IT skills development initiatives, knowledge of IT careers and the IT job market - Pricing and Funding Models - Ability to develop accurate quotes - Contracting - Ability to work with legal to draft unique or non standard terms, applying the contractual requirements. . Required: - Qualification - Skills to qualify partners and opportunities to ensure they meet required standards of integrity and business opportunity - Presentation Skills - Ability to present the value of Oracle University and present complex solutions with confidence at an executive level . Skills: - IT Skills Development Solutions (desirable) - - Experience architecting IT training solutions to develop skills in support of IT career development . MINIMUM ENTRY-LEVEL EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: - Preferably degree level. - Proven Sales Experience of 5+ years . COMPETENCIES: - Sales Acumen, Personal Drive and Closure Experience - Building and Maintaining Relationships - Influence & Negotiation - Adapting to and Driving Change - Professional & Technical Depth and Credibility - Communication - Working with Others - Applying defined processes - Flawless English Language Skills Verbally and in Writing. French, Arabic, Portuguese are an advantage . LOCATIONS: Oracle Office Locations in Africa: Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Cairo, Abidjan, Casablanca, Port Louis.