Lagos StateJob Title: Marketing Officer Company: Jubaili Bros Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 - 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Jubaili Bros is a member of Jubaili Group Holding which is incorporated in Lebanon and manages several companies in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Jubaili Bros specializes in the Electro-Mechanical field. Jubaili Bros’ roots go back to the 1940′s with the Rajab Jubaili Establishment that started its operations in the city of Sidon, Southern of Lebanon, and rapidly expanded beyond Lebanon and became active in several Arab countries as well as in Africa. . Jubaili Bros Nigeria currently has a vacancy for a Marketing Officer who will handle the following responsibilities: - Carry out advertisement and marketing works and activities which include designing advertisement material such as banners; roll ups; bill-boards et,, as may be needed or suitable for different occasions and applications; - Generate advertisement ideas and concepts - Manage for all the resourcing and supply of such material with advertisement agencies and marketing material suppliers - Carry out market studies and research with the aim of becoming knowledgeable of customer needs and market trends . Qualifications: - Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or related field - 3-5 years experience in marketing preferably with industrial sector - Knowledge of the Nigeria market desirable . Key Competencies: - English language proficiency - Good communication, negotiation, and persuasion skills - Attention to detail - Initiative taking - Ability to organize and prioritize work to meet deadlines - Ability to work effectively under pressure - Good business analysis skills - Flexible.