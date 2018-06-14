Job Title: Sales Manager (Crop Protection) Company: Adexen Recruitment Agency Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Agriculture/Agro-Allied . Adexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain. . Company: . - Our Client is the world's leading chemical company, because they offer intelligent solutions both for there customers and for a sustainable future . Job description: - The Sales manager will be responsible identify and carry out marketing and sales activities, so as to maintain and develop sales of the company's range of Crop Protection and Public Health Products to major customers and farmers, in accordance with agreed business plans. . RESPONSIBILITIES: • The candidate will be required to develop ideas and create offers for sales and marketing to major customers/ accounts; • Monitor and report on activities and provide relevant management information. • Carry out market research, competitor and customer surveys; • Cultivate healthy collaborative network with research institutes for sustainable relationships; Identify New opportunities for products within BASF portfolio; Meet set regional sales targets; • Work closely with Supply Chain teams to ensure timeous delivery of products to customers. • Identify business opportunities in line with business strategy. • Remain continuously aware of market trends, technological developments and competitor activities in order to identify opportunities for future growth. • Responsible for business target achievement within designated business team. . Requirements: • University degree in Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics or a similar • Minimum 5 years sales and marketing experience in Management position in Crop protection industry is preferred • candidates have a sound knowledge of agronomy and crop protection • Excellent customer relationship development and management skills are essential •Ability to plan, prioritize and organize work and ensure adequate allocation of resources. • A valid driver’s license • Good communication and People skills.