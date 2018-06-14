Lagos StateJob Title: Business Development Manager Company: Siemens AG Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 10 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing . Siemens AG (German pronunciation: [ˈziːmɛns]) is a German multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Berlin and Munich. It is the largest engineering company in Europe. The principal divisions of the company are Industry, Energy, Healthcare, and Infrastructure & Cities, which represent the main activities of the company. The company is a prominent maker of medical diagnostics equipment and its medical health-care division, which generates about 12 percent of the company's total sales, is its second-most profitable unit, after the industrial automation division. . Siemens and its subsidiaries employ approximately 380,000 people across nearly 190 countries and reported global revenue of around €76 billion in 2013. . Responsibilities: - Designs and coordinates/aligns strategy, guidelines and business plans, in support of top management and executive team. Acts a trusted advisor for top management, in all strategic aspects, in order to identify and follow up on future business opportunities. - Ensures continuous analyses and design of strategic positioning of the business overall, and advices on long term development of the product, service or solutions portfolio. - Ensures development of business plans and ensures effective controlling of the target setting processes, BTAs, and quarterly reviews. - Steers and coordinates preparation and implementation of strategic planning, investment strategies, regional and national market research (incl. execution of strategic benchmarking), etc. - Initiates strategic external growth initiatives and steers or coordinates respective alliances/ partnerships in defined businesses, markets or regions. - Initiates and manages Strategy consulting projects, and the development and implementation of strategic business management and analysis tools. - Monitors and reviews cooperation with external service providers, and monitors progress, budget adherence and results generated. - Manages the organization, coordination and implementation of assigned business initiatives. - Supports the development and implementation of superior business strategies, guidelines and roadmaps. - Performs strategic analysis and planning on a broad range of topics (i.e. market analysis, competitor assessment, growth opportunity identification, sales channels, target customers, etc.). - Provides information support for new strategy development on assigned projectsEvaluates and presents overview of customers, stakeholders and partners and proposes appropriate CRM engagement plans. . Qualification & Experience: - Bachelors degree in Technology/ Business related course. Masters in Business/ Finance an advantage - Good knowledge of the Nigeria Electricity market, its structure, stakeholders and trends - Minimum of 10 – 15 years related work experience - Expert knowledge and good understanding of Business Development tools, methodologies and techniques. - Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel, etc. - Excellent command of the English language - Analytical, creative, outside-the-box thinker with excellent presentation and writing skills - Good interpersonal skills and intercultural sensitivity.