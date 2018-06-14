Lagos StateJob Title: Technical Account Manager / Service Delivery Manager Company: Microsoft Corporation Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Consultancy Sales / Marketing . Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Redmond, Washington, that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports and sells computer software, consumer electronics and personal computers and services. Its best known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, Microsoft Office office suite, and Internet Explorer web browser. Its flagship hardware products are the Xbox game consoles and the Microsoft Surface tablet lineup. It is the world's largest software maker measured by revenues. It is also one of the world's most valuable companies. . - If you are passionate about service delivery, and like to work with the sharpest tools in technology and the brightest minds in business, we’d like to hear from you at Microsoft Services. We rely on the talent and original thinking of all kinds of personalities - and we pride ourselves on creating an environment where people can do what they do best. . - Nobody does technology quite like us. We’ve developed an unrivalled portfolio of software, services and devices that help businesses do business - bigger, better, faster and smarter. Whatever our customers’ objectives - be it improving end-user experience, business evolution, increased security or saving time and money - our Technical Account Managers are equipped with the resources, passion and commercial insight to help achieve them. . - We work with all kinds of organizations, from the big beasts of business and small-yet-savvy start-ups to giant government departments. What they all have in common, however, is the need to make the most of our innovative technologies. Which is where you come in. . - We’re looking for people who can inspire confidence and build robust working relationships with our customers; aligning our services and solutions to their business challenges and increasing the value of our partnership. People who can work collaboratively across Microsoft to makes things happen, embrace responsibility and thrive on taking the initiative. You love the challenge of bringing clarity and vision where there is uncertainty too - acting as a catalyst for change both with your team and your clients. A natural problem solver, you take pressure in your stride, accept feedback and know how to manage expectations. . - We pride ourselves on becoming trusted advisors to our customers. This means you’ll get to know their businesses, objectives, challenges and needs inside out. You’ll work with organizations of all sizes and levels of technological maturity; helping them make the most of our ever-evolving range of technological tools - whether it’s our established enterprise software products or our exciting new services and devices such as Azure, Office 365, Surface or Windows Phone 8. Adding value, driving service improvement and delivering results will all be down to you; so building robust relationships and taking a creative, proactive and collaborative approach will be key. . - This is a unique opportunity to increase your career currency. Touching on all parts of our business - and working alongside a wide range of colleagues - will give you an invaluable overview of everything that we do. And this will open up all kinds of doors for the future. . - Sound judgment, customer focus and the ability to work in a performance-driven environment are all essential. So if you know your way around technology - and have the entrepreneurial approach and commercial acumen that will make a world of difference to our customers - your future starts here.