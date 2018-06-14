Lagos StateJob Title: Sales/Marketing/Business Development Executive Company: Le' Venue Property Development Company Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 2 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Real Estate Sales / Marketing . Le' Venue Property Development Company Limited the flagship company of the Le‘ Venue Group is a private and independent company which is positioned as a one stop solutions practice to take advantage of opportunities in the Nigerian and global market places. It was incorporated in 2008 and has been in operation ever since. . Job Description: - Sales/Marketing/Bus Dev. Executives are involved in developing marketing campaigns to promote a product, service or idea, market research, relationship building and sales of products. - It is a varied role that includes planning, advertising, public relations, event organization, product development, distribution, sponsorship and research. - The job is often challenging and fast-paced. . Responsibilities: - Liaising and networking with a range of stakeholders including customers, colleagues, suppliers and partner organizations - Identifying new sales leads - Communicating with target audiences and managing customer relationships; - Sourcing advertising opportunities and placing adverts in the press - local, regional, national and specialist publications - or on the radio, depending on the organization and the campaign; - Managing the production of marketing materials, including leaflets, posters, flyers, newsletters, e-newsletters and DVDs; - Arranging the effective distribution of marketing materials; - Maintaining and updating customer databases; - Organizing and attending events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions; - Sourcing and securing sponsorship - Contributing to, and developing, marketing plans and strategies; - Evaluating marketing campaigns - Monitoring competitor activity; - Customer/ client relationship building - Researching the market and related products; - Presenting the product or service favorably and in a structured professional way face-to-face. - Listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately to make a sale; - Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails; - Cold calling to arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business; - Responding to incoming email and phone enquiries; - Acting as a contact between a company and its existing and potential markets; - Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales; - Gathering market and customer information; - Representing their company at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations; - Negotiating on price, costs, delivery and specifications with buyers and managers; - Challenging any objections with a view to getting the customer to buy; - Advising on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions; - Recording sales and order information and sending copies to the sales office, or entering figures into a computer system; - Reviewing your own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets; - Gaining a clear understanding of customers' businesses and requirements; - Making accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations; - Feeding future buying trends back to employers; - Attending team meetings and sharing best practice with colleagues. - Any other related task as required. . Job Qualification & Experience: - The ideal candidate should possess a Bachelors degree/HND in Business related courses. - Good knowledge of the Nigeria Real Estate Market, its structure and trends. - Minimum of 2-6 years related work experience. - Expert knowledge and good understanding of Sales, Marketing and Business Development tools, methodologies and techniques. - Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel, etc. - Excellent command of the English language - Analytical, creative, outside-the-box thinker with excellent presentation and writing skills - Good interpersonal skills.