A Ghanaian, a Kenyan and a Nigerian entered into a game show.The host explained the rules, “I’m going to say jokes for an hour straight and whoever doesn’t laugh at the end receives $5000!”The host starts and after 15 minutes the Ghanaian is out. He continues and after 40 minutes the Kenyan is out.When the clock hits 59 minutes he gives up on making the Nigerian laugh. All of a sudden, the Nigerian starts laughing.The host, looking bemused, asks, “Why are you cracking up now, all you had was one more minute to win the prize and I didn’t even tell a joke now?”The Nigerian replies, “I know, but I just got the first joke!”