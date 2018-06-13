Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Poor Example
An Economics teacher was explaining something in the class…

TEACHER: … For example, Akpos was poor…

AKPOS: I can’t be poor.

TEACHER: That’s why I said for example. AKPOS: Even in the example I can’t be POOR.
