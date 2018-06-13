A dog ran into a cow meat butcher’s shop and grabbed a meat bone off the counter. Fortunately, the butcher recognised the dog as belonging to a neighbour of his.The neighbour happened to be a lawyer.Unhappy at the theft, the butcher called up his neighbour and said, “If your dog stole a meat bone from my shop, would you be liable for the cost of the meat bone?”The lawyer replied, “Of course, how much was the meat bone?”“1,000 Naira.” the butcher replied. The next day, the butcher received a cheque in his house for 1,000 Naira. Attached to it was an invoice that read: Legal Consultation Service: 15,000 Naira.