Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: [Full-time] Senior Sales/Marketing Officer Job at Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited  (Read 149 times)

Jobrib

[Full-time] Senior Sales/Marketing Officer Job at Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited
« on: Nov 05, 2015, 05:31 PM »
Location: Lagos State

Description:

Job Title: Senior Sales/Marketing Officer Company: Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   Experience: 7 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited is a leading Freight Forwarding Company invites applications from personable and experienced candidates for employment into the under listed following vacant position above. . Qualifications: - A highly experienced, skilled, self motivated and result oriented individual with a minimum of 7 years post NYSC experience in position(s) not lower than a Senior Sales/Marketing Officer in reputable organization(s); Knowledgeable with Lagos roads and markets; Conversant with the wine market; - Must be a graduate of Marketing, Mass Communication, Business Administration or other related Social Sciences.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 