Lagos StateJob Title: Senior Sales/Marketing Officer Company: Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 7 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited is a leading Freight Forwarding Company invites applications from personable and experienced candidates for employment into the under listed following vacant position above. . Qualifications: - A highly experienced, skilled, self motivated and result oriented individual with a minimum of 7 years post NYSC experience in position(s) not lower than a Senior Sales/Marketing Officer in reputable organization(s); Knowledgeable with Lagos roads and markets; Conversant with the wine market; - Must be a graduate of Marketing, Mass Communication, Business Administration or other related Social Sciences.