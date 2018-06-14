Pages: [1]   Go Down

Jobrib

Job Title: Sales/Marketing Officer Company: Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Thasious International Company Nigeria Limited is a leading Freight Forwarding Company invites applications from personable and experienced candidates for employment into the under listed following vacant position above. . Qualifications: - A highly experienced, skilled, self motivated and result oriented individual with minimum of 5 years experience as a Sales Marketing Officer; - Or a National Diploma certification with minimum of 7 years experience in a position not lower than a Sales/Marketing Officer.

