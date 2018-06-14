Pages: [1]   Go Down

[Full-time] Assistant Sales Manager Job at Stylesbrough Limited
Location: Lagos State

Description:

Job Title: Assistant Sales Manager Company: Stylesbrough Limited Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing   . Job Description: - Develop and implement monthly and quarterly sales plan. - Optimize, track and manage the Order-to-Cash Process. - Manage the Telesales & Floorsales sales teams. - Recommend selling prices by monitoring costs, competition and supply and demand. - Create and sustain performance culture that consistently exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders (employees, customers, shareholders) - Ensure on-going optimization of the sales function. - Prepare written presentations, sales & activity reports. - Continually learn new product knowledge and acquire better sales skills. - Propose and assist on implementation of ideas that drive increase in average items per basket. - Work with customer retention teams to drive repeat business.

