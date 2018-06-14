Lagos StateJob Title: Supply / Merchandising Officer Company: Stylesbrough Limited Job Type: Full Time Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Job Description: - Receive and document merchandise received and manage document flow. - Work with Website production manage to increase the visibility of merchandize online. - Work with the buying team to identify and negotiate with suppliers. - Monitor sales activity to minimize out-of-stocks, lost sales, overstocks - Identify fast-moving, slow-moving merchandise. - Identify fashion trends and recommend to buyers. - Approve or disapprove item description and images before going online. - Catalog product received before transitioning to uploading team. - Resolve sold-out, missing item issues. - Identify current and future customer requirements. - Ensure availability of merchandise and services. - Assist with pricing policies by reviewing merchandising activities, determining additional needed sales promotion; authorizing clearance sales; studying trends. - Secure merchandise by recommending and implementing security systems and measures. - Coordinate the verification of quantity & quality of merchandize received. - Tour the sales floor regularly, talking to colleagues and customers, and identifying or resolving urgent merchandising issues. - Maintain awareness of market trends in the retail industry, understanding forthcoming customer initiatives and monitoring what local competitors are doing. - Initiate changes to improve the business.