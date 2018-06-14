Lagos StateJob Title: Sales Manager - ERP & HRMS Company: Earthstream Global Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . EarthStream was founded in 2010 as a specialist industry sector-focused recruiting business by a team of experienced recruiting and staffing entrepreneurs. The business immediately built a global supply capability, internet research & data mining centre, a global office network, and a platform to deliver high demand talent to the world´s leading energy & resources companies. The business embarked on the next phase of growth in 2013 with a private equity investment from Key Capital Partners. . Job description: Reporting to: - Regional Strategic Sales Director. . Overall Objectives: - To meet the sales target on a monthly basis. Proactively contribute to the annual strategic planning process, including providing market, competitive and customer data and insights. - To strengthen the value proposition in allocated verticals. . Sales: - Generate and respond to sales leads – KPI 20/30 per month for new leads/meetings. - Acquire new business partners to grow revenue. - Own two vertical initiatives per annum and become a though leader in the industry. - Be active on social media – Linked In, Twitter, Chatter. - Setup business partner meetings to establish growth procedures. - Manage partner opportunities from inception to completion. - Support the Business Partners as requested - Assist with customer briefings & sales readiness around the relevant products. - Setup site visits to meet with existing and potential customers. - Develop understanding of customers' diverse and specific business needs. - Apply product knowledge to meet those needs. - Be the expert in understanding technical / functional capabilities of products. - Respond to quotation requests and assist with sales proposals. - Eliminate existing or outstanding sales issues by troubleshooting and problem solving. Consult with inside sales team and monitor sales life cycles until completed. - Managing own diary in order to organise and prioritise daily and weekly goals. - Contribute to team or progress meetings to update and inform colleagues. - Meet sales targets and sales performace KPI’s as prescribed by SVP Sales. . Marketing: - Support vertical and horizontal marketing initiatives. - Examine the needs of the primary regions through market studies, internet, magazine articles, customer interaction and other external sources. - Representation at events and select sales and partner situations such as road shows, trade fares, end user events, and sales calls etc. - Generate effective market introduction for new products and cross selling to existing customers. - Follow marketing drives and promote them to partners and end users via emails, telephone follow ups or direct meetings. . Desired Skills and Experience: - Minimum 5 years experience in ERP Sales - Bachelors Degree.