Job Title: Team Lead Customer Services Company: Stanbic IBTC Bank Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Banking Customer Care . Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa's financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent. . Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices. . Job Description: - The Officer Admin Support is responsible for the fulfillment process, administration functions and to ensure that a high level of quality customer service is achieved and maintained. - Although this role does not interact on a face to face basis with Customers, the fulfillment area is the engine room where all transactions are actioned and therefore has a direct bearing on quality customer service. - Therefore work quality and to deliver against very specific timelines should be the ideal candidate’s absolute passion. . Customer Service: - The most consistent aspect of this job is service delivery A day in the life of the Officer Admin Support begins and ends with the fulfillment of all transactional processes and procedures. - Within this context, having a love for, interest in and a tolerance of data, processes and procedures and a eye for detail is key. - The catch phrase "customer care" and customer service are often heard but seldom really experienced. Some people naturally want to and are really talented delivering quality service and products consistently and on time. - There are many ways of doing this but the result of friendly, competent and efficient service is always the same, a happy and loyal customer. . Position Requirements: Product Knowledge: - In order for the Support Officer to fulfill on the specific requirements of each product and to provide quality service, it is absolutely critical that he/she fully understands the different products of the Bank. - In addition providing constructive feedback and recommendations on how to improve SBs services and products is valued. . Routine: - The Officer Admin Support's main function is to ensure a high standard of risk control through the appropriate actioning of required reports and adherence to laid down procedures. - Excellent customer service stem from support officers doing things right the first time, therefore an eye for detail is very important. . Compliance: - Banks work and operate within a very strict legal framework. - The Consultant Customer Service needs to know and consistently apply these rules, processes and regulations across products and customers. - Often this implies taking the time to explain the “red tape” to customers in a way that makes sense to the customers impacted. - We began this description by speaking about the people aspect of the role, well compliance can also be applied to people and relationships. - Building trust through maintaining high levels of honesty and confidentiality is paramount to the values of the Bank and success of this role.