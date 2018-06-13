There was a king who had 10 wild dogs. He used them to torture and eats all ministers who made mistakes.So one of the minister’s once gave an opinion which was wrong, and which the king didn’t like at all. So he ordered that the minister to be thrown to the dogs.So the minister said, “I served you 10 years and you do this.?Pease give me 10 days before you throw me in with those dogs! So the king agreed.In those 10 days the minister went to the guard that was guarding the dogs and told him he wants to serve the dogs for the next 10 days.The guard was baffled. But he agreed. So the minister started feeding the dogs, cleaning for them, washing them, providing all sorts of comfort for them.So when the 10 days were up the king ordered that the minister should be thrown in to the dogs for his punishment.But when he was thrown in, everyone was amazed at what they saw. They saw the dogs licking the feet of the minister!So the king baffled at what he saw asked, “what happened to the dogs? !!!”The minister then said;”I served the dogs for 10 days and they didn’t forget my service. Yet I served you for 10 years and you forgot all at the first mistake!”…So the king realised his mistake and got crocodiles insteadMoral : What management decides is Final.