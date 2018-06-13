Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: School Joke: No one knows tomorrow  (Read 344 times)

School Joke: No one knows tomorrow
« on: Nov 09, 2015, 01:54 AM »
During a CRK class…

TEACHER: No one knows tomorrow except ________?
(Akpos raised his hands)

TEACHER: Okay Akpos, tell us, who knows tomorrow?

AKPOS: Sir, me!

TEACHER: (surprised) And what’s tomorrow?

AKPOS: Tomorrow is Wednesday.
