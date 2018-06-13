I saw a notification on my phone from MTN that said, "Your account is too low and you are having 90 naira remaining if you need more airtime kindly dial *322*214*Amount# "Without wasting time, I dialled *322*214*1000# and got credited with 1,000 naira credit and I was happy saying to myself, "MTN is dead in my hand today!"I never knew that I was heading for my doom. So, I continued dialing until I got credited with the sum of 21,000 naira. I was jubilating and wanted to do more when I received two messages that shocked me, one from MTN that said, "You have successfully purchased your airtime through your First Bank account."And the other from First Bank that says, ''The sum of 21,000 naira has been debited from your First Bank account." I FAINTED!